Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Investment analysts at Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

