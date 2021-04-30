Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $164,566.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $164,566.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

