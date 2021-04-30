Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

