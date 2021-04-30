Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 109,111 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,018 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 296,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.