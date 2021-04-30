Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 27,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,158. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.