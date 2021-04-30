Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.