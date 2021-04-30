Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,266,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.