Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$9.51. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 32,133 shares traded.

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.70 million and a P/E ratio of 120.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

