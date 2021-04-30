Paycom Software (PAYC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

4/28/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $468.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $468.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/19/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $384.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/11/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,213. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Paycom Software Inc alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.