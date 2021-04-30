Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in April

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pazoo stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,192,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,540,297. Pazoo has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Pazoo alerts:

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.