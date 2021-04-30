PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

