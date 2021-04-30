PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.
Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.