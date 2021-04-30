Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 3,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 131,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

