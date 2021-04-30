PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,557.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $847,683.64 and approximately $1,557.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00698834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.83 or 1.00270114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.