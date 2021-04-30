Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $98.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,369 shares of company stock worth $56,706,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.