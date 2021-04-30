Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

