Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$14.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

