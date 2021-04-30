Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

