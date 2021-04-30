PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $143.54. 91,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

