Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Earnings History for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

