Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

