Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 94.6% in April

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
