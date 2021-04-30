Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 94.6% in April

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

