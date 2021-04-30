Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Up 2.8%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.69. 57,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 92,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perpetua Resources stock. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

