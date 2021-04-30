Pesetacoin (PTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $942,905.02

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $942,905.02 and $8.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,497,764 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

