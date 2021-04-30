Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 21538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

