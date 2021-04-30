Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 21538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.