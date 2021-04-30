Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $39.81

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $37.01. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 385 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,306. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

