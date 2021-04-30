Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 2,958,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

