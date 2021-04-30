Phoenixcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $354.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.86 or 0.99972227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $747.74 or 0.01289211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00556646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.34 or 0.00355759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00195973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,625,437 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.