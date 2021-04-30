Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in April

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PILBF shares. Citigroup lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 97,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,860. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

