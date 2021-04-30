Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.