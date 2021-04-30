Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Earns Hold Rating from China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $137.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

