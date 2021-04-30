Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 69,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

