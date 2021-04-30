Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 48,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,073. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.