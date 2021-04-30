Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.