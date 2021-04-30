Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $135.83. 41,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $136.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

