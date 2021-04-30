Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $38,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.