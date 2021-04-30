Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $38,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit