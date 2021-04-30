Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park National by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

