Piper Sandler Comments on Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Investar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.