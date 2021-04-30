Piper Sandler Comments on Popular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 6,554.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 434,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 123.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

