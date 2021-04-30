Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

AMGN opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,098,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,368,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit