Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

AMGN opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,098,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,368,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

