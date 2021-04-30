PLx Pharma (PLXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) recently:

4/17/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/15/2021 – PLx Pharma is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/9/2021 – PLx Pharma is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/7/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

3/1/2021 – PLx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

