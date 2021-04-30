Polaris Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

NYSE:PII opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Polaris by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $21,345,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit