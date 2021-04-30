Polaris Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

NYSE:PII opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Polaris by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $21,345,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

