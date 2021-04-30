Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE PII opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

