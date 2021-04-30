Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

PII traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 419.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

