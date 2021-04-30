Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

PII traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 419.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit