Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report earnings per share of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.84. Pool posted earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $13.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $421.45 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

