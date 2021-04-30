Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 8,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.