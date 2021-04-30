PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD remained flat at $$46.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Get PPD alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PPD. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.