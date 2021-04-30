PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

