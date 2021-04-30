PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.11 Million

Equities analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report sales of $268.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.25 million. PRA Group reported sales of $251.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

PRAA stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.