Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 3,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

