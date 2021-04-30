Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

