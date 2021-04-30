Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,833 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $128.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08.

